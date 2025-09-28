Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 71 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.7% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $346.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $236.13 and a 12 month high of $348.75.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

