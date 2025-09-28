United Rentals, Inc. $URI Position Increased by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 77,674.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,138,000 after acquiring an additional 886,266 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $402,291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 98.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,488,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,561,000 after acquiring an additional 190,007 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,406,000 after acquiring an additional 120,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $947.47 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $980.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $913.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $761.68.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,075.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Argus set a $935.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $911.06.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

