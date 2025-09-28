iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Purchased by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

