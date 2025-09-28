Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 914.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,621 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,008,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,530,000 after acquiring an additional 527,119 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.63 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.