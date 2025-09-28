Symmetry Partners LLC Has $10.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $209.39 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.47 and a 200 day moving average of $193.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

