MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Shares Up 2.9% – Here’s Why

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.50. 29,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 47,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.
The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.50.
MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.
