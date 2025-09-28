Barry Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,260 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. TotalEnergies comprises 1.0% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in TotalEnergies by 126.1% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTE. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price target on TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.74. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

