Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,793 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 247,961 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 3.1% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 25,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 232.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 34,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 24,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $103.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.11. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.98 and a twelve month high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $1,361,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 906,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,995,079.36. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,077,519. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.