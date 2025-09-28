Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Waste Management by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $233,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.17.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $218.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.69 and a 12-month high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

