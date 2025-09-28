Addenda Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 14.1% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $128.70 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.76.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

