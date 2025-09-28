AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 18.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.7% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,250.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,538.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,570.80. This trade represents a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $4,196.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,980.10 and a one year high of $4,388.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,079.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,819.17.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $51.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

