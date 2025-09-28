Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 255,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,966,000 after acquiring an additional 76,673 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $201,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 39.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.10.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $503.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,320.80. This trade represents a 5.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total transaction of $385,745.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,514.64. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $547.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $522.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $363.00 and a one year high of $571.57.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

