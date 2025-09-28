BayBridge Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $623,115 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $64.05 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

