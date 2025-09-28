Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Holdings Lifted by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.2%

MPC stock opened at $198.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $201.61.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

