CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 245.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,786,000 after buying an additional 1,135,841 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,650,893.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,634,634 shares of company stock worth $250,524,804. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

PLTR opened at $177.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

