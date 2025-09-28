Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $11.40 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.5% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,136,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,274,323,000 after purchasing an additional 999,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after buying an additional 1,780,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after buying an additional 4,988,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,415,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,719,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,059,000 after purchasing an additional 171,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.38.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE UPS opened at $83.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.45. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

