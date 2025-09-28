Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 636,603 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 413,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.01 target price on Skyharbour Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.01.

The stock has a market cap of C$97.12 million, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

