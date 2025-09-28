City Holding Co. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

City Holding Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $60.51.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

