Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 368,420 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,212,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,420 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.12% of Monster Beverage worth $75,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. GTS Securities LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Monster Beverage by 510.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Monster Beverage by 18,025.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 5,880.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,254,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,286 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.2%

MNST stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.21. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. Monster Beverage Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $67.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.