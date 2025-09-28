IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in IQVIA by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in IQVIA by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 27,448.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 387,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,286,000 after acquiring an additional 385,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Up 1.6%

IQV opened at $179.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.01 and a 200-day moving average of $167.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $237.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,178.90. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,352.30. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 target price on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on IQV

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.