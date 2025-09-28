ORG Partners LLC Sells 700 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

ORG Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 485.7% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 170,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 20,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 37,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.91.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE DHR opened at $184.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.53. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $279.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.