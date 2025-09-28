Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE:F opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The company had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.43.

Get Our Latest Report on F

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.