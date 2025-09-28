City Holding Co. Increases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

City Holding Co. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG opened at $40.06 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Rothschild Redb raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

