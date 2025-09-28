Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co

TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co grew its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $152.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $356.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.00 and a 200-day moving average of $160.55. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.68.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

