Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,181.50. The trade was a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 15,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,160. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $60.13 and a one year high of $106.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average of $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.23%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

