Ariose Capital Management Ltd Invests $3.21 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000. PayPal makes up about 2.0% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 81.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1,461.8% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

