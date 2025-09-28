Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $17.45 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.4% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Postrock Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $67.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $265.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

