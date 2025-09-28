City Holding Co. Raises Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 101.1% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Citigroup upped their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.87.

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $163.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.75. The company has a market cap of $218.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

