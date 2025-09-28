Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Acquired by BayBridge Capital Group LLC

BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 131,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% in the second quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 20,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.