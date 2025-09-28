Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,379 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 18.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 25,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 232.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 34,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 24,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $103.14 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $822.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,700,258.82. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,077,519 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.