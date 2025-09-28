Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 272 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,171,000 after acquiring an additional 104,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,969,000 after acquiring an additional 154,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,713,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,623,000 after acquiring an additional 65,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $916,739,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX stock opened at $163.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.75. The firm has a market cap of $218.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

