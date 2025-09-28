Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 3,623 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in Aptiv by 63.1% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 33,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 89.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 348.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,700. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $86.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $86.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.73.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

