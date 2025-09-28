Smith Salley Wealth Management Has $28.93 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.7% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 3,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.89.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,349 shares of company stock worth $21,372,994. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $565.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $511.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

