Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on October 15th

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Four Corners Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 123.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.2%.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FCPT opened at $24.43 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.87% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $72.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

