Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $22.53 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,008 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 3.4% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $22,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $71.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.83.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.