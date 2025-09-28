Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 184 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for about 2.7% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $65.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $54.88 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,890,387.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 99,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,581.50. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

