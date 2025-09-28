Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) to Issue Oct 25 Dividend of $0.08 on October 15th

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) declared a oct 25 dividend on Thursday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 758.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 124.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE APLE opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.71%.The company had revenue of $384.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 705,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,677.76. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 12,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 569.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.