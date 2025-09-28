Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Has $594,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $441.12 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $469.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.49.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $157,956.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,898.14. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

