Symmetry Partners LLC Buys New Stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. $FSCO

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSCO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FSCO opened at $6.59 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

About FS Credit Opportunities

The company also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1,131.0%.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

