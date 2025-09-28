Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Stock Holdings Decreased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,214,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 14.8% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Duke Energy by 41.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $122.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.52. The company has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $127.85.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

