Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Head-To-Head Review

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) and Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lockheed Martin and Conrad Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lockheed Martin 5.85% 107.60% 12.13% Conrad Industries 5.30% 20.25% 11.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of Lockheed Martin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Conrad Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Lockheed Martin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Conrad Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Lockheed Martin has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conrad Industries has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lockheed Martin and Conrad Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lockheed Martin 0 14 6 1 2.38 Conrad Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus target price of $494.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.33%. Given Lockheed Martin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lockheed Martin is more favorable than Conrad Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lockheed Martin and Conrad Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lockheed Martin $71.84 billion 1.58 $5.34 billion $17.76 27.45 Conrad Industries $303.41 million 0.42 $11.23 million ($0.34) -74.56

Lockheed Martin has higher revenue and earnings than Conrad Industries. Conrad Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lockheed Martin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lockheed Martin beats Conrad Industries on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The Missiles and Fire Control segment provides air and missile defense systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support, and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The Rotary and Mission Systems segment offers military and commercial helicopters, surface ships, sea and land-based missile defense systems, radar systems, sea and air-based mission and combat systems, command and control mission solutions, cyber solutions, and simulation and training solutions. The Space segment offers satellites; space transportation systems; strategic, advanced strike, and defensive systems; and classified systems and services in support of national security systems. This segment also provides network-enabled situational awareness and integrates space and ground global systems to help its customers gather, analyze, and securely distribute critical intelligence data. It serves primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as foreign military sales contracted through the U.S. government. The company was founded in 1912 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Conrad Industries

(Get Free Report)

Conrad Industries, Inc. engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges. It also builds inland pushboats comprising inland towboats, inland river push boats, and towboats; and ferries, which consist of passenger, and passenger and vehicle ferries. In addition, the company offers repairs and conversions, including electrical, mechanical, propulsion, and hull repairs to large-scale conversions of ships and barges; and engages in the fabrication of modular components for offshore floating production, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as drilling rigs. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.