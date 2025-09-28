The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,299,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,863,000 after acquiring an additional 186,302 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,067,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,084,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $178,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE KR opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $54.88 and a one year high of $74.90.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Kroger’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $272,834.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 85,850 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,718.50. The trade was a 4.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Argus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

