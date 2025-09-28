City Holding Co. Raises Position in Linde PLC $LIN

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 445.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.63.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $474.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.89. The stock has a market cap of $222.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.67%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

