City Holding Co. Buys 539 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

City Holding Co. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,914 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 234.4% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,059,000 after buying an additional 130,946 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,728 shares of company stock worth $108,700,648. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.2%

NFLX stock opened at $1,210.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,208.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1,151.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.88 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,328.87.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

