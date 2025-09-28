LVW Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 97.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 51.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 82 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,029,861.32. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total transaction of $1,106,197.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748,812.80. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.57.

NYSE:TDY opened at $578.05 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $419.00 and a 12 month high of $579.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

