Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,447.6% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $289,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $26.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

