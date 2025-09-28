PMG Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.75 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

PMG Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 4.7% of PMG Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. PMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $188.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $190.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

