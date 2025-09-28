Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $517,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 33,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 17,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 43,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

AT&T Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of T stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $202.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.