4,787 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Bought by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,357,000 after purchasing an additional 660,028 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,678,000 after buying an additional 1,778,345 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,640 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,802,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,051 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

