Coastline Trust Co Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42. The company has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,467.06. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

